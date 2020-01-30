BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.05788028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,127,343 tokens. BidiPass' official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

