BigUp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007827 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.