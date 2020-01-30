Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,822,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 383,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

