Bill.com (BILL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BILL opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

