Binance Coin Price Reaches $18.66 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $268.76 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for about $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Exrates and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019101 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Binance, FCoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Exrates, AirSwap, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

