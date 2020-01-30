Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.82 or 0.05778569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025163 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128765 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034320 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 41,860,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,949,302 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

