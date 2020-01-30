BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of BIO-TECHNE worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $217.53 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $163.87 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.97.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

