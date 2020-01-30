Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.85 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 31.50-33.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.64.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.37. The company had a trading volume of 810,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.