Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

