BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Position Increased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,371 shares during the period. BioTelemetry comprises 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.63% of BioTelemetry worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

BEAT stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 126,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,836. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.