Birdchain Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Birdchain has a market cap of $170,046.00 and approximately $14,585.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,180,712 tokens. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.