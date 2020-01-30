Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Financial Survey

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitauto and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.71 -$87.68 million $1.40 10.73 Globant $522.31 million 8.89 $51.68 million $1.39 91.80

Globant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitauto. Bitauto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bitauto and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto -6.16% 2.60% 0.92% Globant 8.46% 16.76% 11.71%

Risk and Volatility

Bitauto has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bitauto and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globant 1 2 6 0 2.56

Bitauto presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Globant has a consensus price target of $99.63, indicating a potential downside of 21.92%. Given Bitauto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitauto is more favorable than Globant.

Summary

Globant beats Bitauto on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Globant

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

