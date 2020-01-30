Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00053415 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000619 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003652 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

