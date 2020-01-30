Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $636,082.00 and $3,002.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046614 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00067968 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,542.20 or 1.00448224 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00055058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 215,422,387 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

