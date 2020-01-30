Bitcloud Market Capitalization Achieves $51,293.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $51,293.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,246,830 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

