BitCoen Hits Market Capitalization of $50,371.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $50,371.00 and approximately $746.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.86 or 0.02612755 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,053.78 or 0.95823978 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

