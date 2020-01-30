Bitcoiin (B2G) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $9,992.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.01940642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

