Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $136.00

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 341.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a market cap of $7,133.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Adult alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 40,080,372 coins and its circulating supply is 38,105,862 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

Bitcoin Adult can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Adult should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Adult using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Adult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Adult and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.