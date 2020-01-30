Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006647 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, BigONE and YoBit. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $117.40 million and $5.52 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Crex24, YoBit, Huobi, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

