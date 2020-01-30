Bitcoin Gold Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $11.65 or 0.00123020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Negocie Coins, TDAX, Zebpay and Indodax. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $204.07 million and $34.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00711474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax, CEX.IO, C2CX, Gate.io, Koineks, Korbit, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Vebitcoin, Upbit, OKEx, Negocie Coins, BitMarket, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, SouthXchange, Bitlish, Exmo, Bithumb, Coinone, Graviex, YoBit, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, Bittrex, Exrates, TDAX, HitBTC, DSX, Bleutrade, BitBay, Crex24, Binance, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, BitFlip and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

