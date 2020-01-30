Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,656.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $456,271.00 and approximately $37,656.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,942,107 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

