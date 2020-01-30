BitCoin One Price Tops $0.0037 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. BitCoin One has a market cap of $44,314.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,940,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,817,171 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

