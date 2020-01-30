Bitcoin Planet Market Capitalization Hits $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01288793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047650 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00206572 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067869 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.