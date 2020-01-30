Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Tops $2.70 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, CoinBene and Huobi. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $5.39 billion and $2.70 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019960 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,248,352 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinsquare, Upbit, Indodax, Korbit, Coinbit, OTCBTC, FCoin, Bibox, Koinex, Bittrex, Bithumb, ZB.COM, IDAX, BX Thailand, WazirX, CoinEx, BigONE, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Binance, Bitfinex, MBAex, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinZest, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bitkub, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Bitbns, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kraken and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

