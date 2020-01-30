BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.40 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $39.41 million and $8.40 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00071874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,054,315 coins and its circulating supply is 5,797,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

