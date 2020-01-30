BitcoiNote (BTCN) Trading Up 38.7% Over Last Week

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $28,604.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,188,455 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

