Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Hits $43,862.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $43,862.00 and $5,418.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047650 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,506.57 or 1.00475767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00056773 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001393 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,000,387,000 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

