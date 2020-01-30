BitcoinZ Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $665,551.00 and $3,379.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00726710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00123179 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118958 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,220,172,716 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Crex24 and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

