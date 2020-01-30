Bitcore Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.59 million and $2,460.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001563 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, QBTC, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,418.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.01934467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.06 or 0.04083321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00721085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00758889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009401 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00701171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,068,743 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,784 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, QBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.