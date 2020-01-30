BitGuild PLAT Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,907.00 and $783,909.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

