BitMax Token Achieves Market Cap of $43.08 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $43.08 million and $2.89 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io.

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.