Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market cap of $129,322.00 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,368,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,368,779 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

