Bitrue Coin (BTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $794,982.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.98 million and $794,982.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,047,929 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

