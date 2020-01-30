BitSend Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. BitSend has a market cap of $124,057.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.01279825 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025180 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003647 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000898 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,039,725 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

