BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $9,574.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00754484 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 233,244,786 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

