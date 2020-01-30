bitUSD (BITUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $26.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007591 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitUSD has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,650,210 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

