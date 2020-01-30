Blacer Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023567 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00119604 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

