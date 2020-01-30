Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY19 guidance at $3.45 to $3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.55 to $3.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKH opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,743.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

