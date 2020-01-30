Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

BKH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.79. 315,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,426. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

