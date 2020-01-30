BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $539.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.82 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

