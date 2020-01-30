Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE BX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,554,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 569,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

