Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. 5,403,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

