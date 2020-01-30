Blakecoin (BLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $11,315.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,354.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.01884520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.04089167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00683456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00734885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009435 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00720801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

