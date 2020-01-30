Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $86,440.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050538 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

