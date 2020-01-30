Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and $804.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,609,585 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

