Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $372,963.00 and approximately $3,142.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

