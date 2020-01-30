BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $370.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.74.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.61. 10,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $267.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

