BMO Capital Markets Raises Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $106.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.53% from the company’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,041,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,662 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 158,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 438,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 438,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 135,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 345,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,455 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

