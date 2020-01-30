BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $106.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

LOPE stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 786,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,684. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

