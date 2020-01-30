BoatPilot Token Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BoatPilot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. BoatPilot Token has a total market cap of $76,936.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io.

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.